Derek Stingley Jr. is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Derek Stingley Jr. Injury Status

Stingley is currently not on the injury report.

Derek Stingley Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (0 for loss), 1 Sack, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Derek Stingley Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0 0 7 0 1 Week 2 @Broncos 0 0 8 0 2 Week 3 @Bears 1 0 3 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0 0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0 0 7 1 2 Week 7 @Raiders 0 0 5 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0 0 5 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0 0 2 0 0

