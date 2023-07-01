Derek Stingley Jr.: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Derek Stingley Jr. is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Derek Stingley Jr. Injury Status
Stingley is currently not on the injury report.
Derek Stingley Jr. 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|43 Tackles (0 for loss), 1 Sack, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Derek Stingley Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Colts
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|Week 3
|@Bears
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Eagles
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
