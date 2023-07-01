Derek Barnett and the Houston Texans will match up against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Barnett's stats in the column below.

Derek Barnett Injury Status

Barnett is currently not listed as injured.

Derek Barnett 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 12 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Derek Barnett 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Patriots 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Jets 0.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Titans 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Browns 0.0 2.0 3 0 1

