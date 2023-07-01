Denzel Perryman: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Denzel Perryman's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Denzel Perryman Injury Status
Perryman is currently listed as active.
Denzel Perryman 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|83 Tackles (14.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 2 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Denzel Perryman 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|0.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|0.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|2.0
|9
|1
|1
|Week 13
|Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|1
|1
