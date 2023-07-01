Denzel Perryman's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Denzel Perryman Injury Status

Perryman is currently listed as active.

Is Perryman your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Denzel Perryman 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 83 Tackles (14.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 2 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Perryman and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Texans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Denzel Perryman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 0.0 2.0 9 1 1 Week 13 Chargers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.