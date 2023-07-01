Davis Mills: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Davis Mills when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Davis Mills Injury Status
Mills is currently not listed as injured.
Davis Mills 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|292-for-479 (61.0%), 3,118 YDS (6.5 YPA), 17 TD, 15 INT
|32 CAR, 108 YDS, 2 TD
Davis Mills Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|181.52
|40
|20
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|14.77
|439
|56
|2023 ADP
|-
|374
|42
Davis Mills 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Colts
|23
|37
|240
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|19
|38
|177
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|20
|32
|245
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|26
|35
|246
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|16
|24
|140
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|28
|41
|302
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|17
|29
|152
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Eagles
|13
|22
|154
|2
|2
|3
|18
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|22
|37
|319
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|19
|33
|169
|0
|2
|5
|10
|1
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|16
|21
|175
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|12
|24
|121
|2
|0
|5
|21
|1
|Week 16
|@Titans
|17
|28
|178
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|22
|40
|202
|0
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 18
|@Colts
|22
|38
|298
|3
|2
|1
|6
|0
