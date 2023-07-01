The 2023 campaign kicks off for Davis Mills when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Davis Mills Injury Status

Mills is currently not listed as injured.

Davis Mills 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 292-for-479 (61.0%), 3,118 YDS (6.5 YPA), 17 TD, 15 INT 32 CAR, 108 YDS, 2 TD

Davis Mills Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 181.52 40 20 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 14.77 439 56 2023 ADP - 374 42

Other Texans Players

Davis Mills 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Colts 23 37 240 2 0 2 -1 0 Week 2 @Broncos 19 38 177 0 0 2 1 0 Week 3 @Bears 20 32 245 1 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 26 35 246 2 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 16 24 140 0 0 2 2 0 Week 7 @Raiders 28 41 302 2 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Titans 17 29 152 1 1 3 8 0 Week 9 Eagles 13 22 154 2 2 3 18 0 Week 10 @Giants 22 37 319 1 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 19 33 169 0 2 5 10 1 Week 14 @Cowboys 16 21 175 0 1 1 2 0 Week 15 Chiefs 12 24 121 2 0 5 21 1 Week 16 @Titans 17 28 178 1 1 4 8 0 Week 17 Jaguars 22 40 202 0 0 4 33 0 Week 18 @Colts 22 38 298 3 2 1 6 0

