The 2023 campaign kicks off for David Ojabo when the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

David Ojabo Injury Status

Ojabo is currently not listed as injured.

David Ojabo 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Ravens Players

David Ojabo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 @Bengals 1.0 0.0 1 0 0

