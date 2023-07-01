In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Daryl Worley and the Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Worley's stats in the piece below.

Daryl Worley Injury Status

Worley is currently not listed as injured.

Daryl Worley 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Ravens Players

Daryl Worley 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 3 Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

