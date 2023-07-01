In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Daryl Worley and the Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Worley's stats in the piece below.

Daryl Worley Injury Status

Worley is currently not listed as injured.

Is Worley your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Daryl Worley 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Worley and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Ravens Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Daryl Worley 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.