Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Darnell Nurse's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Darnell Nurse 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 22:35 655:18 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.2 5 Points 0.3 10 Hits 1.9 54 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.8 24 Penalty Minutes 0.8 22

Darnell Nurse's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

