The 2023 campaign kicks off for Darius Slay when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Darius Slay Injury Status

Slay is currently not listed as injured.

Darius Slay 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 55 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 14 Pass Def.

Other Eagles Players

Darius Slay 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 2 5 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 1 2 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 11 @Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 13 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Divisional Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

