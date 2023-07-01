At +15000, Darius Slay is outside the top-10 favorites to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 18th-best in the NFL.

Darius Slay 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 18th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Darius Slay Insights

With two interceptions to go with 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in eight games, Slay has been providing a big boost on defense for the Eagles.

The Eagles have the 10th-ranked passing offense this season (247.1 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 257 passing yards allowed per game.

Philadelphia ranks eighth in rushing yards this season (129.7 rushing yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 66.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +300 (2nd in NFL) +8000 (9th in NFL) A.J. Brown +1350 (3rd in NFL) Haason Reddick +6600 (10th in NFL) Jalen Carter +10000 (12th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (18th in NFL) Darius Slay +15000 (18th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +25000 (44th in NFL) D'Andre Swift +30000 (92nd in NFL)

