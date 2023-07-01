Darius Shaquille Leonard and the Philadelphia Eagles will match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Leonard's stats.

Darius Shaquille Leonard Injury Status

Leonard is currently not on the injury report.

Darius Shaquille Leonard 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 65 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Eagles Players

Darius Shaquille Leonard 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Saints 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 9 0 0

