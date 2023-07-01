Dare Ogunbowale: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Dare Ogunbowale when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Dare Ogunbowale Injury Status
Ogunbowale is currently not on the injured list.
Dare Ogunbowale 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|42 CAR, 123 YDS (2.9 YPC), 1 TD
|26 TAR, 20 REC, 104 YDS, 0 TD
Dare Ogunbowale Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|28.70
|315
|72
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|13.22
|452
|115
|2023 ADP
|-
|937
|173
Dare Ogunbowale 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|1
|8
|0
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Dolphins
|4
|14
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|2
|8
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|1
|-3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|8
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|8
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|7
|21
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Colts
|11
|33
|0
|5
|5
|0
