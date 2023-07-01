The 2023 season kicks off for Dare Ogunbowale when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Dare Ogunbowale Injury Status

Ogunbowale is currently not on the injured list.

Dare Ogunbowale 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 42 CAR, 123 YDS (2.9 YPC), 1 TD 26 TAR, 20 REC, 104 YDS, 0 TD

Dare Ogunbowale Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 28.70 315 72 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 13.22 452 115 2023 ADP - 937 173

Dare Ogunbowale 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Raiders 1 8 0 5 54 0 Week 8 Titans 0 0 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0 0 0 1 13 0 Week 11 Commanders 0 0 0 1 5 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 4 14 1 1 6 0 Week 13 Browns 2 8 0 2 13 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 1 -3 0 2 4 0 Week 15 Chiefs 8 14 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 8 28 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 7 21 0 2 4 0 Week 18 @Colts 11 33 0 5 5 0

