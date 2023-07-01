Daniel Vladar is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and information on this Calgary Flames player, see below.

Daniel Vladar's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)

Daniel Vladar 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 11 Goaltending Record -- 5-4-2 Shots Against 9.81 314 Goals Against 3.40 36 Saves 8.69 278 Save % -- 0.885

Daniel Vladar's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

