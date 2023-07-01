Dameon Pierce: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Dameon Pierce is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Houston Texans clash with the Baltimore Ravens in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Dameon Pierce Injury Status
Pierce is currently not on the injured list.
Dameon Pierce 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|220 CAR, 939 YDS (4.3 YPC), 4 TD
|39 TAR, 30 REC, 165 YDS, 1 TD
Dameon Pierce Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|136.40
|81
|28
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|172.33
|52
|13
|2023 ADP
|-
|44
|18
Dameon Pierce 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Colts
|11
|33
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|15
|69
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|20
|80
|1
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|14
|131
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|26
|99
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|20
|92
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|15
|35
|0
|3
|16
|1
|Week 9
|Eagles
|27
|139
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Giants
|17
|94
|0
|2
|28
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|10
|8
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Dolphins
|5
|8
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|18
|73
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|22
|78
|1
|0
|0
|0
