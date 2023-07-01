Dameon Pierce is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Houston Texans clash with the Baltimore Ravens in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Dameon Pierce Injury Status

Pierce is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Dameon Pierce NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Dameon Pierce 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 220 CAR, 939 YDS (4.3 YPC), 4 TD 39 TAR, 30 REC, 165 YDS, 1 TD

Dameon Pierce Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 136.40 81 28 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 172.33 52 13 2023 ADP - 44 18

Dameon Pierce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Colts 11 33 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Broncos 15 69 0 1 8 0 Week 3 @Bears 20 80 1 2 21 0 Week 4 Chargers 14 131 1 6 8 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 26 99 1 3 14 0 Week 7 @Raiders 20 92 0 4 25 0 Week 8 Titans 15 35 0 3 16 1 Week 9 Eagles 27 139 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 17 94 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Commanders 10 8 0 2 9 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 5 8 0 3 8 0 Week 13 Browns 18 73 0 3 22 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 22 78 1 0 0 0

