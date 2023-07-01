With +12500 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Dameon Pierce is a long shot for the award (50th-best odds in NFL).

Dameon Pierce 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Dameon Pierce Insights

Pierce compiled 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

The Texans ran 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% running plays last season. They were 30th in the league in scoring.

Houston ranked second-worst in rushing offense (86.8 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (170.2 rushing yards per game allowed) last season.

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (50th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (112th in NFL)

