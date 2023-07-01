Damarion Williams' 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Damarion Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injured list.

Damarion Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Damarion Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

