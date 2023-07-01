Dalton Schultz: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Dalton Schultz's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Dalton Schultz Injury Status
Schultz is currently not on the injury report.
Dalton Schultz 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|89 TAR, 57 REC, 577 YDS, 5 TD
Dalton Schultz Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|85.70
|163
|11
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|81.51
|194
|11
|2023 ADP
|-
|120
|11
Dalton Schultz 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|7
|62
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|4
|2
|18
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|5
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|7
|6
|74
|0
|Week 10
|@Packers
|8
|6
|54
|1
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|4
|4
|31
|2
|Week 13
|Colts
|6
|2
|33
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|10
|6
|87
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|10
|7
|56
|2
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|9
|4
|33
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|8
|7
|95
|2
|Divisional
|@49ers
|10
|5
|27
|1
