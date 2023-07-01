Dalton Schultz's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Dalton Schultz Injury Status

Schultz is currently not on the injury report.

Is Schultz your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Dalton Schultz NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Dalton Schultz 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 89 TAR, 57 REC, 577 YDS, 5 TD

Rep Schultz and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dalton Schultz Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 85.70 163 11 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 81.51 194 11 2023 ADP - 120 11

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dalton Schultz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 7 62 0 Week 2 Bengals 4 2 18 0 Week 4 Commanders 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Lions 5 5 49 0 Week 8 Bears 7 6 74 0 Week 10 @Packers 8 6 54 1 Week 11 @Vikings 5 3 22 0 Week 12 Giants 4 4 31 2 Week 13 Colts 6 2 33 0 Week 14 Texans 10 6 87 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 4 2 15 0 Week 16 Eagles 4 3 43 0 Week 17 @Titans 10 7 56 2 Week 18 @Commanders 9 4 33 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 8 7 95 2 Divisional @49ers 10 5 27 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.