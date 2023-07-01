At +25000, Dalton Schultz is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the NFL.

Dalton Schultz 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Dalton Schultz Insights

Schultz was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Texans last year, as the sixth-year man was targeted 89 times and notched 57 catches for 577 yards (38.5 per game) with five TDs.

The Texans, who were 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.

Houston ranked 25th in pass offense (196.7 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (209.3 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (50th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (112th in NFL)

