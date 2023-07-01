Dallas Goedert: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Dallas Goedert when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Dallas Goedert Injury Status
Goedert is currently not on the injury report.
Dallas Goedert 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|69 TAR, 55 REC, 702 YDS, 3 TD
Dallas Goedert Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|86.20
|161
|10
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|103.01
|150
|7
|2023 ADP
|-
|68
|7
Dallas Goedert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|4
|3
|60
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|6
|5
|82
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|4
|3
|26
|1
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|6
|5
|72
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|9
|8
|95
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|6
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|6
|6
|64
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|9
|8
|100
|1
|Week 10
|Commanders
|3
|3
|23
|1
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|3
|3
|67
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|6
|3
|45
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|5
|5
|58
|1
|Championship Game
|49ers
|6
|5
|23
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|7
|6
|60
|0
