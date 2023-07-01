The 2023 campaign kicks off for Dallas Goedert when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Dallas Goedert Injury Status

Goedert is currently not on the injury report.

Is Goedert your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Dallas Goedert NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Dallas Goedert 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 69 TAR, 55 REC, 702 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Goedert Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 86.20 161 10 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 103.01 150 7 2023 ADP - 68 7

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dallas Goedert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 4 3 60 0 Week 2 Vikings 6 5 82 0 Week 3 @Commanders 4 3 26 1 Week 4 Jaguars 6 5 72 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 9 8 95 0 Week 6 Cowboys 6 2 22 0 Week 8 Steelers 6 6 64 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 8 100 1 Week 10 Commanders 3 3 23 1 Week 16 @Cowboys 3 3 67 0 Week 17 Saints 6 3 45 0 Week 18 Giants 7 6 46 0 Divisional Giants 5 5 58 1 Championship Game 49ers 6 5 23 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 7 6 60 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.