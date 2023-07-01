At +20000, Dallas Goedert is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the NFL.

Dallas Goedert 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Dallas Goedert Insights

Goedert was targeted 69 times last year and compiled 702 yards on 55 catches with three TDs. He averaged 58.5 receiving yards.

The Eagles ran 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% running plays last season. They were second in the league in scoring.

Philadelphia ranked ninth in passing yards last year (241.5 per game), but it excelled on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 179.7 passing yards allowed per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

