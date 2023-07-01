D'Andre Swift: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
D'Andre Swift is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
D'Andre Swift Injury Status
Swift is currently not on the injury report.
Is Swift your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out D'Andre Swift NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
D'Andre Swift 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|99 CAR, 542 YDS (5.5 YPC), 5 TD
|70 TAR, 48 REC, 389 YDS, 3 TD
Rep Swift and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
D'Andre Swift Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|143.10
|70
|22
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|131.49
|89
|33
|2023 ADP
|-
|56
|22
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
D'Andre Swift 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|15
|144
|1
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|5
|56
|0
|2
|31
|1
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|7
|31
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|5
|6
|0
|5
|27
|1
|Week 9
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|40
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|6
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|5
|20
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|5
|19
|0
|4
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|14
|62
|1
|4
|49
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|6
|21
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|8
|52
|0
|5
|23
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|4
|12
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|11
|78
|1
|4
|39
|1
|Week 18
|@Packers
|6
|25
|0
|7
|61
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.