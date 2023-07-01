D'Andre Swift is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

D'Andre Swift Injury Status

Swift is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out D'Andre Swift NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

D'Andre Swift 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 99 CAR, 542 YDS (5.5 YPC), 5 TD 70 TAR, 48 REC, 389 YDS, 3 TD

D'Andre Swift Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 143.10 70 22 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 131.49 89 33 2023 ADP - 56 22

D'Andre Swift 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 15 144 1 3 31 0 Week 2 Commanders 5 56 0 2 31 1 Week 3 @Vikings 7 31 0 3 15 0 Week 8 Dolphins 5 6 0 5 27 1 Week 9 Packers 2 10 0 3 40 0 Week 10 @Bears 6 6 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Giants 5 20 1 3 12 0 Week 12 Bills 5 19 0 4 24 0 Week 13 Jaguars 14 62 1 4 49 0 Week 14 Vikings 6 21 0 3 18 0 Week 15 @Jets 8 52 0 5 23 0 Week 16 @Panthers 4 12 0 1 13 0 Week 17 Bears 11 78 1 4 39 1 Week 18 @Packers 6 25 0 7 61 0

