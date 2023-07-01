With +12500 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, D'Andre Swift is a long shot for the award (50th-best odds in league).

D'Andre Swift 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

D'Andre Swift Insights

Swift amassed 542 rushing yards on 99 carries (38.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns, last year. He also caught 48 passes for 389 yards (27.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

The Eagles, who were second in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while running the football 50.4% of the time.

Philadelphia owned the 16th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 147.6 rushing yards per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

