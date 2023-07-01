Cory Littleton is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Houston Texans collide with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Cory Littleton Injury Status

Littleton is currently listed as active.

Cory Littleton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Cory Littleton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 49ers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.5 0.0 10 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 8 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

