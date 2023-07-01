Connor Zary is +3000 to claim the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best rookie. For more stats and information on this Calgary Flames player, continue reading.

Connor Zary's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +3000 (7th in NHL)

Connor Zary 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Time on Ice 15:05 392:34 Goals 0.3 7 Assists 0.4 10 Points 0.7 17 Hits 0.2 6 Takeaways 0.2 4 Giveaways 0.4 11 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Connor Zary's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Calgary Flames

Philadelphia Flyers at Calgary Flames Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH

