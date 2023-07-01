Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid is currently +300 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Connor McDavid's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +300 (1st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +750 (4th in NHL)

Connor McDavid 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Time on Ice 20:09 584:21 Goals 0.4 11 Assists 1 30 (4th) Points 1.4 41 (6th) Hits 1.3 39 Takeaways 1.1 32 Giveaways 1.1 33 Penalty Minutes 0.5 14

Connor McDavid's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

