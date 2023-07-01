Connor McDavid 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid is currently +300 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Connor McDavid's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +300 (1st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +750 (4th in NHL)
Think Connor McDavid will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Connor McDavid 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Time on Ice
|20:09
|584:21
|Goals
|0.4
|11
|Assists
|1
|30 (4th)
|Points
|1.4
|41 (6th)
|Hits
|1.3
|39
|Takeaways
|1.1
|32
|Giveaways
|1.1
|33
|Penalty Minutes
|0.5
|14
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Connor McDavid's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.