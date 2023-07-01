Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid is currently +300 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Connor McDavid's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +300 (1st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +750 (4th in NHL)

Connor McDavid 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 27
Time on Ice 20:09 584:21
Goals 0.4 11
Assists 1 30 (4th)
Points 1.4 41 (6th)
Hits 1.3 39
Takeaways 1.1 32
Giveaways 1.1 33
Penalty Minutes 0.5 14

Connor McDavid's Next Game

