Christian Elliss is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Eagles collide with the New England Patriots in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Christian Elliss Injury Status

Elliss is currently not listed as injured.

Christian Elliss 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Eagles Players

Christian Elliss 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 13 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

