Chris Paul 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Looking at odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul is currently +8000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Chris Paul Sixth Man Odds
- Sixth Man Odds: +8000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)
- MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Chris Paul 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|24
|Points
|8.5
|205
|Rebounds
|3.8
|90
|Assists
|7.6
|182
|Steals
|1.3
|30
|Blocks
|0
|1
|FG%
|39.6%
|74-for-187
|3P%
|31.4%
|27-for-86
Chris Paul's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT
