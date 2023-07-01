Looking at odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul is currently +8000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Chris Paul Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +8000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Chris Paul 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 8.5 205 Rebounds 3.8 90 Assists 7.6 182 Steals 1.3 30 Blocks 0 1 FG% 39.6% 74-for-187 3P% 31.4% 27-for-86

Chris Paul's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

