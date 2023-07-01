Chris Olave is +4000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 25th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Chris Olave 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +4000 25th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Chris Olave Insights

Olave was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Saints last season, as the second-year man was targeted 119 times and had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) with four TDs.

The Saints ran 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% running plays last year. They were 22nd in the league in scoring.

New Orleans had the 16th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (217.2 passing yards per game), and it was more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

