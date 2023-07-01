Charlie Kolar is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Charlie Kolar Injury Status

Kolar is currently not on the injured list.

Charlie Kolar 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 6 TAR, 4 REC, 49 YDS, 0 TD

Charlie Kolar Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 4.90 473 91 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 14.25 444 80 2023 ADP - 415 54

Charlie Kolar 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 @Bengals 6 4 49 0

