Case Keenum: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Case Keenum and the Houston Texans opening the year with a bout against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Case Keenum Injury Status
Keenum is currently listed as active.
Case Keenum 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|2-for-7 (28.6%), 8 YDS (1.1 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT
|5 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Case Keenum Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|0.32
|562
|72
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|6.47
|509
|70
|2023 ADP
|-
|813
|94
Case Keenum 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 2
|Titans
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
