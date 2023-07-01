The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Case Keenum and the Houston Texans opening the year with a bout against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Case Keenum Injury Status

Keenum is currently listed as active.

Case Keenum 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 2-for-7 (28.6%), 8 YDS (1.1 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 5 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Case Keenum Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 0.32 562 72 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 6.47 509 70 2023 ADP - 813 94

Other Texans Players

Case Keenum 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 2 Titans 0 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 Week 5 Steelers 2 5 8 0 0 2 -2 0

