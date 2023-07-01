Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart is currently +5000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Carter Hart's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

Carter Hart 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 17 Goaltending Record -- 9-6-1 Shots Against 15.45 479 Goals Against 2.42 39 Saves 14.19 440 Save % -- 0.919 (10th)

Carter Hart's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

