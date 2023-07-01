Carter Hart 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart is currently +5000 -- see below for more stats and information.
Carter Hart's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)
Carter Hart 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|17
|Goaltending Record
|--
|9-6-1
|Shots Against
|15.45
|479
|Goals Against
|2.42
|39
|Saves
|14.19
|440
|Save %
|--
|0.919 (10th)
Carter Hart's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
