In Week 2 of the 2023 season, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will match up against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Stroud's stats.

C.J. Stroud Injury Status

Stroud is currently not on the injured list.

Is Stroud your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out C.J. Stroud NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

C.J. Stroud 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 28-for-44 (63.6%), 242 YDS (5.5 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 4 CAR, 20 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Stroud and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

C.J. Stroud Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Stroud completed 63.6% of his passes for 242 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions with 20 rushing yards on the ground, good for 9.7 fantasy points.

Other Texans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

C.J. Stroud 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Ravens 28 44 242 0 0 4 20 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.