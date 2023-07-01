C.J. Stroud is +850 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are fifth-best in the league. In all, he has two different props bets available to put money on. Find out more below.

C.J. Stroud 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +20000 41st Bet $100 to win $20,000 Off. ROY +850 5th Bet $100 to win $850

C.J. Stroud Insights

The Texans, who were 30th in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.

Houston totaled 196.7 passing yards per game offensively last year (25th in NFL), and it allowed 209.3 passing yards per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (50th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (112th in NFL)

