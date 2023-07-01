The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Broderick Washington and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a tilt against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Broderick Washington Injury Status

Washington is currently not on the injured list.

Is Washington your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Broderick Washington 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 49 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Rep Washington and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Ravens Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Broderick Washington 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 12 @Jaguars 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 15 @Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0.5 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.