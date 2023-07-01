Brevin Jordan: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Brevin Jordan when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Brevin Jordan Injury Status
Jordan is currently not on the injury report.
Brevin Jordan 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|28 TAR, 14 REC, 128 YDS, 0 TD
Brevin Jordan Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|12.80
|405
|75
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|19.49
|397
|64
|2023 ADP
|-
|501
|74
Brevin Jordan 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Colts
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Titans
|5
|2
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Eagles
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|3
|1
|20
|0
