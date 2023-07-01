The 2023 campaign kicks off for Brevin Jordan when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Brevin Jordan Injury Status

Jordan is currently not on the injury report.

Brevin Jordan 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 28 TAR, 14 REC, 128 YDS, 0 TD

Brevin Jordan Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 12.80 405 75 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.49 397 64 2023 ADP - 501 74

Other Texans Players

Brevin Jordan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 2 @Broncos 4 2 3 0 Week 7 @Raiders 4 0 0 0 Week 8 Titans 5 2 19 0 Week 9 Eagles 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Browns 5 4 46 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Titans 2 2 21 0 Week 17 Jaguars 3 1 20 0

