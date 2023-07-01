The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Brent Urban and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a game versus the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Brent Urban Injury Status

Urban is currently listed as active.

Brent Urban 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Brent Urban 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 11 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

