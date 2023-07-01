Brandon Stephens' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Brandon Stephens Injury Status

Stephens is currently not on the injury report.

Is Stephens your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Brandon Stephens 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 36 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Rep Stephens and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Ravens Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brandon Stephens 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 4 Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.5 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 0.0 8 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.