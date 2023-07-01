Brandon Stephens: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Brandon Stephens' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Brandon Stephens Injury Status
Stephens is currently not on the injury report.
Is Stephens your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Brandon Stephens 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|36 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Rep Stephens and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Ravens Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Brandon Stephens 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|2
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|0.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.