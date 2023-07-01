Brandon Graham: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Brandon Graham's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Brandon Graham Injury Status
Graham is currently not listed as injured.
Brandon Graham 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|35 Tackles (11.0 for loss), 11.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Brandon Graham 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Lions
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2.5
|2.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|3.0
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|0.5
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|2.0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
