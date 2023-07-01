Boston Scott is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Boston Scott Injury Status

Scott is currently not on the injury report.

Boston Scott 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 54 CAR, 217 YDS (4.0 YPC), 3 TD 6 TAR, 5 REC, 15 YDS, 0 TD

Boston Scott Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 41.20 272 61 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 30.26 333 92 2023 ADP - 296 81

Boston Scott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 4 10 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 4 19 0 1 2 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 6 16 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 7 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 3 8 0 2 4 0 Week 12 Packers 3 24 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Titans 6 16 0 1 5 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 33 1 1 4 0 Week 17 Saints 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 9 54 1 0 0 0 Divisional Giants 6 32 1 0 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 6 21 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 3 8 0 1 9 0

