Boston Scott: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Boston Scott is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Boston Scott Injury Status
Scott is currently not on the injury report.
Boston Scott 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|54 CAR, 217 YDS (4.0 YPC), 3 TD
|6 TAR, 5 REC, 15 YDS, 0 TD
Boston Scott Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|41.20
|272
|61
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|30.26
|333
|92
|2023 ADP
|-
|296
|81
Other Eagles Players
Boston Scott 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|4
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|3
|8
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|6
|16
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|33
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|9
|54
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|6
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|6
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|3
|8
|0
|1
|9
|0
