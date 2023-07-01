Bo Horvat 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Could the New York Islanders' Bo Horvat be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +15000.
Bo Horvat's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)
Bo Horvat 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|18:49
|602:39
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.6
|18
|Points
|1.0
|31
|Hits
|0.8
|27
|Takeaways
|0.3
|11
|Giveaways
|0.5
|16
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Bo Horvat's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+
