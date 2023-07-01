Could the New York Islanders' Bo Horvat be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +15000.

Bo Horvat's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

Bo Horvat 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 18:49 602:39 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.6 18 Points 1.0 31 Hits 0.8 27 Takeaways 0.3 11 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Bo Horvat's Next Game

Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

