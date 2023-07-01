Avonte Maddox is set to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Eagles collide with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Avonte Maddox Injury Status

Maddox is currently not on the injury report.

Avonte Maddox 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Eagles Players

Avonte Maddox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 1.0 2.0 3 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

