Auston Matthews 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Auston Matthews is +1200 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Toronto Maple Leafs player, scroll down.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auston Matthews' Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +1200 (5th in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +110 (1st in NHL)
Think Auston Matthews will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Auston Matthews 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|28
|Time on Ice
|20:45
|602:06
|Goals
|0.9
|25 (1st)
|Assists
|0.4
|12
|Points
|1.3
|37
|Hits
|1.1
|33
|Takeaways
|1.1
|31
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0
|0
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Auston Matthews' Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.