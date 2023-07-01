Auston Matthews is +1200 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Toronto Maple Leafs player, scroll down.

Auston Matthews' Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +1200 (5th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +110 (1st in NHL)

Auston Matthews 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Time on Ice 20:45 602:06 Goals 0.9 25 (1st) Assists 0.4 12 Points 1.3 37 Hits 1.1 33 Takeaways 1.1 31 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0 0

Auston Matthews' Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

