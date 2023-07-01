The Houston Astros (45-37) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they meet the Texas Rangers (49-33) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.

Brown is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season.

Brown will look to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Hunter Brown vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 786 total hits (on a .273 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .459 (third in the league) with 113 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

In seven innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Brown has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP while his opponents are batting .200.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers' Eovaldi (9-3) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.82, a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .997.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.

