Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (49-33) will host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (45-37) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 1, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +115 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.82 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.72 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 31 out of the 50 games, or 62%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have a 24-12 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Texas has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Astros have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Astros had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +175 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.