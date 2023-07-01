Arthur Maulet's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Arthur Maulet Injury Status

Maulet is currently not listed as injured.

Arthur Maulet 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Arthur Maulet 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 5 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 11 Bengals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

