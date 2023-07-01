Albert Okwuegbunam: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Albert Okwuegbunam and the Philadelphia Eagles opening the year with a contest against the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Albert Okwuegbunam Injury Status
Okwuegbunam is currently not on the injury report.
Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|18 TAR, 10 REC, 95 YDS, 1 TD
Albert Okwuegbunam Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|15.50
|386
|70
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|19.93
|393
|63
|2023 ADP
|-
|607
|95
Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|6
|5
|33
|0
|Week 2
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|45
|1
|Week 18
|Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
