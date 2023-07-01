The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Albert Okwuegbunam and the Philadelphia Eagles opening the year with a contest against the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Albert Okwuegbunam Injury Status

Okwuegbunam is currently not on the injury report.

Is Okwuegbunam your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 18 TAR, 10 REC, 95 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Okwuegbunam and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albert Okwuegbunam Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 15.50 386 70 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.93 393 63 2023 ADP - 607 95

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Albert Okwuegbunam 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 6 5 33 0 Week 2 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 3 49ers 2 1 12 0 Week 5 Colts 1 1 5 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Chargers 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.