Akira Schmid 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akira Schmid is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and information on this New Jersey Devils player, scroll down.
Akira Schmid's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)
Akira Schmid 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|14
|Goaltending Record
|--
|5-7-1
|Shots Against
|12.53
|376
|Goals Against
|3.12
|39
|Saves
|11.23
|337
|Save %
|--
|0.896
Akira Schmid's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
