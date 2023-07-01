Akira Schmid is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and information on this New Jersey Devils player, scroll down.

Akira Schmid's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Akira Schmid 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 14 Goaltending Record -- 5-7-1 Shots Against 12.53 376 Goals Against 3.12 39 Saves 11.23 337 Save % -- 0.896

Akira Schmid's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

