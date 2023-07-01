In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Adrian Amos and the Houston Texans will take on the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Amos' stats, here is everything you need to know.

Adrian Amos Injury Status

Amos is currently not listed as injured.

Adrian Amos 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
23 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Adrian Amos 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 3 Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 0 1
Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 9 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 11 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 12 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

