In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Adrian Amos and the Houston Texans will take on the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Amos' stats, here is everything you need to know.

Watch the Texans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Adrian Amos Injury Status

Amos is currently not listed as injured.

Is Amos your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Adrian Amos 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Amos and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Texans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Adrian Amos 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.