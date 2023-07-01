Adam Schenk is in third place, at -7, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schenk has shot below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 14 rounds.

Schenk has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Schenk has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Schenk finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 30 -5 279 0 17 2 3 $2.7M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Schenk has had an average finish of 38th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 30th-place.

Schenk made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Schenk last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Schenk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,271 yards, 99 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 11th percentile of the field.

Schenk was better than 76% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Schenk fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Schenk recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.7).

Schenk's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that last competition, Schenk's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Schenk ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Schenk finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Schenk's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

