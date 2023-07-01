A.J. Brown: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for A.J. Brown when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
A.J. Brown Injury Status
Brown is currently not listed as injured.
A.J. Brown 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|145 TAR, 88 REC, 1,496 YDS, 11 TD
A.J. Brown Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|211.60
|27
|4
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|177.62
|47
|6
|2023 ADP
|-
|13
|6
A.J. Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|13
|10
|155
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|8
|5
|69
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|10
|5
|85
|1
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|7
|5
|95
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|7
|3
|32
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|8
|5
|67
|1
|Week 8
|Steelers
|10
|6
|156
|3
|Week 9
|@Texans
|6
|4
|59
|1
|Week 10
|Commanders
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|7
|5
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|6
|4
|46
|1
|Week 13
|Titans
|10
|8
|119
|2
|Week 14
|@Giants
|6
|4
|70
|1
|Week 15
|@Bears
|16
|9
|181
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|8
|6
|103
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|9
|4
|97
|1
|Week 18
|Giants
|10
|4
|95
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|8
|4
|28
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|8
|6
|96
|1
