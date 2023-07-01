The 2023 season kicks off for A.J. Brown when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

A.J. Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently not listed as injured.

A.J. Brown 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 145 TAR, 88 REC, 1,496 YDS, 11 TD

A.J. Brown Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 211.60 27 4 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 177.62 47 6 2023 ADP - 13 6

A.J. Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 13 10 155 0 Week 2 Vikings 8 5 69 0 Week 3 @Commanders 10 5 85 1 Week 4 Jaguars 7 5 95 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 3 32 0 Week 6 Cowboys 8 5 67 1 Week 8 Steelers 10 6 156 3 Week 9 @Texans 6 4 59 1 Week 10 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 11 @Colts 7 5 60 0 Week 12 Packers 6 4 46 1 Week 13 Titans 10 8 119 2 Week 14 @Giants 6 4 70 1 Week 15 @Bears 16 9 181 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 8 6 103 0 Week 17 Saints 9 4 97 1 Week 18 Giants 10 4 95 0 Divisional Giants 6 3 22 0 Championship Game 49ers 8 4 28 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 8 6 96 1

