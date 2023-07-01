A.J. Brown is +5000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 28th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on A.J. Brown? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A.J. Brown 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +5000 28th Bet $100 to win $5,000

A.J. Brown Insights

Brown was the top receiver among current Eagles last season, collecting 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 scores. He was targeted 146 times and averaged 88.0 receiving yards per game.

The Eagles ran 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% running plays last season. They were second in the league in scoring.

On the defensive side of the ball, Philadelphia was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by giving up just 179.7 passing yards per game. It ranked ninth on offense (241.5 passing yards per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.